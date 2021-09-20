LaGrange Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General on Vernon Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local Dollar General Store.

According to police, the armed robbery happened on Sept. 20, 2021, at the Dollar General located at 1811 Vernon Road.

Police say they were called out to the incident at 9:26 a.m. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim, a store employee, who said she she was going to bank to make a deposit for the store when the robbery happened.

According to police, the victim went out to the parking lot to get in her car, she was approached by the suspect, who jumped into the passenger side of her vehicle and told her to drive. He had his hands in his pocket, gesturing as though he had a weapon.

Police say when the victim pulled onto Old Vernon Road, the suspect grabbed the bag of deposit money and then ran from the car. He was headed toward Lee’s Crossing Apartments.

The suspect is described as “a black male wearing a dark hoodie, red pants and a medical mask,” according to police.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 or LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

