LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is celebrating the retirement of K9 Andy!



“Andy has been a great asset to the LaGrange Police Department and has had much success in his time with the unit,” LaGrange Police said in a Facebook post.



According to officials, in 2016 Andy began his career with LaGrange Police. That’s when he completed training and was assigned to Officer Josh Clower.



When Clower was promoted to Sergeant in 2020, Andy was moved to canine handler Officer Wendy Bryant.



In January 2022, Andy was assigned to Sergeant Jeremy Butler who is the supervisor over the K9 Unit and Andy has remained with Butler until his retirement.





“Thank you Andy for all your hard work and years of service!!” the Facebook post said.