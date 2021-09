LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case murder from 2007.

Police say Denorrius M. Spearman was found dead in the area of Easy Street and Banks Street in LaGrange April 17, 2007. Spearman had been shot.

Anyone with information on the murder of Denorrius Spearman should contact Detective Lawson at 706-883-2618 or by email at jenlawson@lagrangega.org. You can also contact Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.