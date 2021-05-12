 

LaGrange Police monitoring prices amid gas shortage

LaGrange Police

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As gas prices continue to rise amid shortages across the southeast, the LaGrange Police Department said it is monitoring local prices for price gouging.

According to a news release, the department has not seen “any local convenience stores raising the price of gas to a point that would constitute price gouging.”

You can report price gouging in LaGrange by calling Sergeant Mark Cavendar at (706) 883-2630. You can report price gouging anywhere in Georgia to the Georgia Department of Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-869-1123.

