LaGrange Police partner with local businesses for "car care"

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 01:05 PM EDT

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) - LaGrange Police continues its practice of innovative community outreach.  The latest initiative launched this week called "Car Care."

Instead of issuing tickets to drivers for missing headlights or taillights, officers plan to provide drivers with a 10-percent off coupon toward repairing their lights.

The coupons are good at LaGrange area auto parts stores, including Advance Auto, AutoZone, Bumper to Bumper and Napa.

