LaGrange Police report man charged with sexually assaulting a nursing home resident

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Investigators have arrested a LaGrange assisted living employee for allegedly sexually assaulting a man living at the facility

LaGrange police arrested Department reported Clifton Heflin was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the 59-year-old man living at LaGrange Nursing and Rehab.

Tuesday, August 28th, officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to LaGrange Nursing and Rehab located at 2111 West Point Rd in regards to a potential Sexual Assault.

“Upon arrival, officers met with a 59-year-old resident of that facility who reported he had been sexually assaulted by Clifton Heflin, an employee of that facility, during the previous evening,” police say.

The Criminal Investigations Section responded to the report and initiated an investigation.

Wednesday, LaGrange Police’s CIS reports Heflin “was arrested at the LaGrange Police Department following an interview with detectives.”

Heflin is being held at the Troup County Sheriff’s Department on one count each of Aggravated Sodomy, Sexual Assault, and Reckless Conduct, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident call them at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.