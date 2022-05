LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles.

Antinya Tucker (left) and Nyasia Patillo (right) were last seen together on May 24 around the area of 2nd Avenue in LaGrange, Georgia.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Heckendorf at 706-883-2697, or the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.