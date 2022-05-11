LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing child. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Gabriel Daugherty, who was last seen on April 28, 2022.

When Daugherty was last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt with black shorts, and always wears black rimmed glasses. He is between 4’7″and 4’9″ in height and 135 pounds in weight.

According to police, the missing boy “should be with his father, Addam Daugherty.”

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle they might be traveling in, nor the direction of travel.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brooks at 706-883-2648 or by calling Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.