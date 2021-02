LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, Colby Pike, age 23, was last seen at the Baymont Inn & Suites at 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Pike is 5’2” and 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Pike should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, call 911, or report anonymously at Troup County Crimestoppers 706-812-1000. Case# 2021023230