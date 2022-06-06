LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to police, Michelle Dunlap Smith, age 51, was last seen on May 26, 2022 at 11:00 p.m.

Police said when Smith was last seen, she was walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. Smith’s family reported her missing the next day, after they had not heard from her.

At the time she was last seen, Smith was wearing a sky blue shirt, tie die shorts, and sky blue shoes.

Smith is 5’4” tall and weighs about 220 lbs.

If you have any information about Smith or her possible location, please contact Troup County 911, Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.