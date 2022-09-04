LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall.

Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 3022.

Police said Randall, age 54, was driving a 2007 blue Honda Accord with the tag number PBW1918.

The missing woman is 5’5” tall and 150 pounds.

If you see Randall or know of her possible whereabouts, please call the police department at 706-883-2603 or by calling the Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.