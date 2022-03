LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department requests public help locating missing juvenile, Asael O. Maldonado-Carillo.

Authorities describe Maldonado-Carillo as 15-years-old, 5 feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

According to the police department, Maldonado-Carillo was last seen on March 20, 2022, on Juniper Street in Lagrange, Georgia.

If anyone has information on his possible whereabouts, please contact Sergeant Perez at 706-883-2636.