LaGrange Police searching for suspect wanted in stolen vehicle case

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case.

Police are looking for Anquayish Williams.

Officials say early Sunday morning at around 3:00 a.m. police were patrolling the area of W. Cannon Street near Whitesville Road, when they came across a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

When police tried to stop the stolen vehicle during a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped and all three men inside got out and ran away.

Police say during their investigation, they discovered Williams to be the driver of the vehicle.

Williams is wanted on charges of Theft by Taking Auto.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.