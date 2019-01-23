LaGrange Police seek man accused of threatening to kill woman with a knife

LaGrange Police need your help to find a man accused of threatening to kill a woman with a knife.

A press release says officers responded to a home on East Baldwin Street around 12:30 p.m. The victim told police the suspect, Derrick Mitchell, swung a knife at her several times and threatened to kill her.

The woman says she was able to run away from the home and Mitchell reportedlty escaped on foot. Police have now issued warrants for Mitchell on aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Tips may also be submitted to the LaGrange Police Department via Facebook.