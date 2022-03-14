LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is warning the public about a scam targeting LaGrange citizens.

According to police, the phone scam is offering a $50 rebate to City of LaGrange Utility customers. Police said this is an attempt on the scammer’s part to gain personal information about those being targeted in order to steal money from them.

The police department wants to remind everyone to always verify sources of phone calls and never give personal information to anyone without verification of their legitimacy first.

Additionally, police said the utility department is not calling and offering rebates to any customers over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call like this should capture the number calling and immediately disconnect, then call the LaGrange Police Department to report this activity.