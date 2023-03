LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The railroad crossing at Orchard Hill Road is closed to traffic for the next few days, according to the City of LaGrange Georgia Government.

Officials say crews will be shutting down the area of the track to make repairs.

Crews also plan to close the railroad crossings at Swift Street and Mulberry Street in the next few days.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time.

For more information visit the City of LaGrange Georgia Government website.