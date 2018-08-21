LAGRANGE, GA - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced LaGrange will receive a hefty grant through the beatification and enhancement program.

The City was granted $80,000 to install a welcome sign at exit 18 off interstate 85 on Lafayette Parkway, Hwy 109.

The location will provide visitors with a greeting and serves an environmental purpose.

The city chose this specific location because it will also build up the area to fight erosion along that part of the roadway.

The GDOT beautification and enhancement [program awards monies to Georgia cities through a very competitive process of determining that address environmental problems and promote beauty.