Lagrange receives GDOT grant
LAGRANGE, GA - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced LaGrange will receive a hefty grant through the beatification and enhancement program.
The City was granted $80,000 to install a welcome sign at exit 18 off interstate 85 on Lafayette Parkway, Hwy 109.
The location will provide visitors with a greeting and serves an environmental purpose.
The city chose this specific location because it will also build up the area to fight erosion along that part of the roadway.
The GDOT beautification and enhancement [program awards monies to Georgia cities through a very competitive process of determining that address environmental problems and promote beauty.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Athens man charged in possession of firearm case
United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles E. Peeler announced the charges for an Athens man in a possession of a firearm case.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Another arrest made in deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road
Columbus Police made another arrest in the deadly Pizza Hut shooting on Buena Vista Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lawsuit: Georgia superintendent recorded in racist rant
A Georgia schools superintendent is accused of using racist language in two recorded conversations and discriminating against a black employee.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Movie on Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson films in Montgomery
A Hollywood film is beginning production on a memoir chronicling Montgomery attorney and Equal Justice Initiative co-founder Bryan Stevenson.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hundreds of dead fish found in Alabama pond
Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.Read More »
-
Russell County inmate dies in jail, hangs himself
A Russell County inmate has taken his life while in jail.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-