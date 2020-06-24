LaGrange Roundtable discussion on COVID-19 scheduled for Thursday

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the City of LaGrange will be hosting a Facebook Live Roundtable Discussion. Mayor Jim Thornton will serve as moderator for the event to discuss COVID-19.
You can watch live at www.facebook.com/lgtv.org, www.facebook.com/lagrangegagov or http://lgtv.org/Home/LaGrangeTV on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m.
Questions may be posted on the Facebook live feed during the event.
Also participating in the event will be:
- Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews
- District 4 Public Health Director Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo
- Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff
- Emory University Rollins School of Public Health Associate Professor Dr. Anne Spaulding
- BeeTV Journalist April Ross
- Community Representatives Ernest Ward, Bishop Jessie Adams, Erin Srivastava and Tamala Hardnett