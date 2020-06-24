LaGrange Roundtable discussion on COVID-19 scheduled for Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the City of LaGrange will be hosting a Facebook Live Roundtable Discussion. Mayor Jim Thornton will serve as moderator for the event to discuss COVID-19.

You can watch live at www.facebook.com/lgtv.org, www.facebook.com/lagrangegagov or http://lgtv.org/Home/LaGrangeTV on Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m.

Questions may be posted on the Facebook live feed during the event.

Also participating in the event will be:

  • Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews
  • District 4 Public Health Director Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo
  • Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff
  • Emory University Rollins School of Public Health Associate Professor Dr. Anne Spaulding
  • BeeTV Journalist April Ross
  • Community Representatives Ernest Ward, Bishop Jessie Adams, Erin Srivastava and Tamala Hardnett

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories