LaGrange sisters knock out gender norms and barriers in boxing

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Two sisters are breaking gender norms in the boxing industry, one rank at a time.

Shamiracle Hardaway, 14, and her sister Dyamond Hardaway, 13, are currently ranked at the top of their weight class, ranked #1 and #3 in the country by USA boxing.

While boxing is an individual sport, these sisters have been in each others corner every step of the way.

The pair’s success have been compared to tennis superstar sisters, Venus and Serena Williams.

“And they really get that comparison to the Williams sisters, like, all the time, you know, they’re like, the Williams sisters in boxing, but they’re the Hardaway sisters,” said Randy Hardaway, the girls’ dad and coach.

Mr. Hardaway has taught the girls lessons like discipline and courage that they have applied both inside the ring and in their personal lives.

The Hardaway sisters understand the challenges of competing in a male dominant sport, but hope they can break barriers as they continue to grow.

“It proves not boys are not stronger than girls, it means that they’re equal,” said Dyamond Hardaway.

They both hope to compete on the Olympic team and fight professionally one day.

“Like for the women, you know, kind of building it up and prove something, that women can do it,” said Shamiracle Hardaway.

The sisters hope to inspire other girls and reach their goals together, one fight at a time.