LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — At 16-years old, Adry Matias-Maltes is moving out, something most of her classmates won’t do for years. On July 1, Matias-Maltes will travel to Germany to begin a soccer career with SV Elversberg 07.

“I feel very excited, I’m very nervous but I’m very, honestly, like, proud of myself,” said Matias-Maltes, a high schooler with long, dark hair and a passion for soccer. The teen explained her parents were very supportive of the move, though also somewhat nervous.

Matias-Maltes has been playing soccer since she was nine but being from a small town, she said she never thought an opportunity like this would be possible. Things changed as she got better at the sport and started traveling, eventually meeting Patrick Potts.

Potts has mentored Matias-Maltes for the past couple of years in Germany and will act as her guardian, alongside his wife, once the LaGrange student moves to Germany. Potts was the first to show Matias-Maltes the world of international soccer in Germany, where it is called “bundeslinga.”

“We invited her to come with us in Germany just so she could see the difference in the way soccer is [played] over there and then once that happened, I had a personal talk with the coach and received the invite for Adry to actually come and play in Germany,” Potts said.

The student explained she will mostly focus on going to the professional leagues in soccer once she gets to Germany although she will also maintain her studies and graduate high school. Matias-Maltes said she was excited to learn some German and hopefully become trilingual, since she already speaks two languages.

“I have all the trust and confidence, obviously, that she will be successful and she can take it wherever she wants,” Potts said, excited to get Matias-Maltes started on her career.

He added that Matias-Maltes is currently “predestined” to playing in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) in Germany, which will help her in professional soccer as well.

Matias-Maltes revealed this is one of those mind-blowing moments she never expected as someone who grew up in a small town.

“You never know what’s gonna happen, especially for me, I didn’t know this could happen. I never thought it would,” said Matias-Maltes. “Just give it a try and just do it.”