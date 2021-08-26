LaGrange Walmart to temporarily close for sanitation

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Walmart will close its LaGrange location on 803 Franklin Road today, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. and will remain closed through tomorrow, Aug. 27.

The store is set to reopen Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 a.m.

According to a news release from Walmart’s Corporate Affairs Team, several areas have experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Walmart has chosen to take the initiative to assist health officials in working against the pandemic.

The company-initiated program decided to close stores allow third party cleaning crews to clean and sanitize the building properly and provide additional time for associates to restock the shelves.

In addition to sanitizing their store in efforts to combat COVID-19, they are offering easy access to vaccines for all associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. If chosen to do so, associates who get vaccinated elsewhere Walmart will provide two hours of paid leave. Finally, associates who get vaccinated will receive a $150 bonus and up to three days paid leave.

Walmart continues saying everything they are doing is in preservation of well-being for their associates and customers. Associates will be required to wear masks inside all facilities when the store reopens Saturday.

The store will continue to conduct regular health assessments and work alongside local health officials to continue to serve the community and preserve the safety of all customers and associates.