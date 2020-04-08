Lanett City Hall employees test positive for COVID-19

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett’s City Hall has closed after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19.

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy says the City Hall closed at noon on Wednesday.

Originally the Mayor and City Council had planned on closing City Hall on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 for intensive sanitation and cleaning, but the timeline had to be moved up because of the positive tests.

“At the forefront of our minds is to protect the wellbeing of our employees and citizens,” said McCoy, “We have been in contact with East Alabama Medical Center regarding our positive tests and are following their directives in order to ensure the safety of our employees and citizens.”

McCoy said the implication of the closure on utility payments is also being taken into consideration by officials. Cutoffs for March 20, April 5, and April 20 billing cycles have been suspended as a result of the new development.

The city plans to resume normal billing on May 5, but due to the ongoing health crisis, that could alse be changed.

Plans are in place for the City Hall to reopen on April 14, the lobby however will remain closed to the public.

Citizens are encouraged to use the drop box at City Hall for payments. Payment can also be made online by visiting www.cityoflanett.com/pay.