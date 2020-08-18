Lanett man killed in Sunday crash

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash claimed the life of a Lanett man Sunday night.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the single-car crash happened at around 8:25 p.m. on Alabama 50, approximately three miles west of Lanett.

Kenneth Lee Barber, 59, was killed when the 1990 Mercedes 300 he was driving went off the road and hit an embankment.

ALEA officials say Barber was pronounced dead at the scene.