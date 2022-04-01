LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Lanett early Friday morning. Police have identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Demaurius Patrick.

According to officials with the Lanett Police Department, crews responded to the incident at 6:30 a.m. on April, 1, 2022. Police said the person hit by the vehicle in the area of Highway 50 and 7th Avenue SW.

Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

Police said, “the section of Highway 50 is not very well lit and Patrick was wearing dark clothing.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Waldrop at 334-644-2146.