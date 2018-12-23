Lanett police searching for armed suspect in cell phone business robbery

LANETT, Ala (WRBL) Lanett investigators are searching for the man who walked into a local cell phone business armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash as two employees were working inside.

Lanett Police tell News 3 Saturday night, December 22nd at 7:53 PM eastern standard time, police received a call about a robbery at Metro PCS located along South Gilmer Avenue.

According to investigators a man armed with a handgun came into the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money. There were two employees working inside the cell phone store at the time. There were no customers. Thankfully, there were no injuries. Police do not know if the suspect left the area on foot, or if he was in a vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black bandana around his face, a dark hooded jacket, and dark pants. Investigators say they are in the process of downloading surveillance video and hope to share those images with the public soon.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are asked to call the Lanett Police.