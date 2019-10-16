Large area Verizon outage reported in Columbus and Phenix City

(WRBL) – A large outage has been reported for Verizon network users in the Columbus and Phenix City areas. The cause of the outage has not been determined yet as reports on the outage continue to come in.

The outage that has been reported is having an effect on data, calls, and texting services for customers locally. No official statement has been given by the communications and technology company yet.

Local authorities are aware of the issue and have received calls for help from the community about the outage, as a result they have tweeted a response for Columbus-area users affected by the loss of network service.

We are aware of the Verizon Towers being down. Verizon users may have to use a landline to call for emergency services until Verizon has the tower issue restored. — Columbus Georgia 911 (@COLUMBUSGA911) October 16, 2019

If you are experiencing an outage from your cellular service and are a Verizon customer, you can contact their customer support representatives online through a computer, or a WiFi connection with your phone or tablet.