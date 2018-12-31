Last minute New Year’s Eve donations at Goodwill Industries creates a large crowd

New Year’s Eve is one of the most busiest days for any Goodwill store.

“I think people want to get their last donations in at the end of the year, plus they’re cleaning up from Christmas so they got all of the stuff, like “Hey, let’s make room for the new and let’s get rid of the old,” says Sarah Robertson, Production Manager at Goodwill Industries.



Besides donating unwanted items, it’s the place where you can find hidden treasures.



“I’d rather come to Goodwill before I go anywhere else. If you stay a little longer, you will see them over here, piled up,” says Allexus Williams, Cashier at Goodwill Industries.



Customers can benefit from donating items they no longer want. When donating any household or clothing items to Goodwill, customers can itemize deductions on their yearly taxes.



“People come in and they definitely want their receipts, now they get a receipt per visit so no matter how much they donate today, large or small they get a receipt for that donation,” says Robertson.



On New Year’s Eve, most of the Goodwill customers love to check out living room decor.



“We waited on people that were getting a lot of furniture. Things to go in front of their fire place, whatnots to go on their mantels,” says Karen Sanks, Lead Associate at Goodwill Industries.



Employees say there’s been a lot of customers not only donating last minute items, but shopping for that special New Year’s outfit.



“Before the New Year’s comes in, probably to go out to the club or to go to church, to one of those events as of tonight,” says Sanks.



With every donation made to goodwill, the proceeds will help impact people’s lives through educational programs or getting them hired.



“We gear a lot towards people that have disabilities and mental disabilities. We all offer these courses and training for free to the general public,” says Robertson.

The Goodwill Industries store hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for New Year’s Day.