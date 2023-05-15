OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A law enforcement memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at Opelika Public Library.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Auburn Safety Police & Fire are hosting the event to mark the start of National Peace Officers Memorial Week.

Auburn Safety Police & Fire said, “In honor of the sacrifice and service of the fallen men and women in blue, the Auburn Police Department would like to express its deepest gratitude on. We honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will serve a light lunch followed by a program at noon.