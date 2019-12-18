Law enforcement officers hosted their sixth annual Blue Lights and Smiles event

Local law enforcement officers responded to a call at Piedmont Columbus Regional about several kids excited about the holiday season.

The West Georgia Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association hosted their sixth annual Blue Lights and Smiles. The officers met at Columbus State University Police Department.

In a convoy the officers took their donated gifts and dropped them off at the pediatric unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. The officers and other local officials visited the rooms of 20 kids who may not be home for Christmas.

Some officers also brought their children who brought personalized gifts to deliver to the kids.

“We also want to pray for them since they have to be in the hospital for Christmas and we got them each a special Christmas card. ‘What did you guys put in the card? Did you guys write any notes?’ Yes, we did. We also drew a Christmas tree and put some stickers in there so they can decorate it,” Madeline and Sophia Evrard said.

Officers also surprised some of the parents with a gift when they stopped in their child’s hospital room.