Law enforcement officers show up in full force to honor fallen officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers from Alabama, Georgia, the Southeast and the nation turned Auburn Arena and this mourning community blue Friday.

They filled the arena to say farewell to slain Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, who died in the line of duty Sunday night answering a domestic call at Arrowhead Mobile Home complex.

They came from as far away as Chicago, Dallas, Aurora, Colo/; and Gulf Port, Miss., to pay their respects.

There were local delegations and honor guards from the Phenix C ity Police Department, Russell County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, Muscogee County Marshal's Office, and Columbus Police Department



Officers and deputies were there to greet the body when it arrived and there to escort the Buechner on the two-mile journey to Town Creek Cemetery.



That is where he was laid to rest.



It was important to be here today says Decatur, Alabama officer Andrew Justice, who made the more than three-hour drive south.



"Law enforcement is a huge family," Justice said. "They are all going to stick together. When one goes down, it affects everybody no matter where they are at. We show up and support each other."