Lawn care company driver knocks down part of downtown church

A portion of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church collapsed on Thursday when it was hit by a truck.

A driver for The Four Seasons Lawn Care Company was taken into custody today after his truck rammed into a church, damaging the awning.

It happened at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church on the corner of Second Avenue and 5th Street in the Historic District.

A representative from the Georgia Department of Public Safety's Motor Carrier Compliance Division was on the scene. The official says the driver was tested for an illegal narcotic and the field test confirmed it was methamphetamine.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Division says the driver misjudged the height of the church awning, which led to the damage.

There’s also no word yet on when rebuilding efforts will begin. News 3 will continue to keep you updated as this story continues to develop.