 

Leading ladies love the lemon dress

Angela Copeland Jill Biden in lemon dresses

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lemons are in style. It started when First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a lemon-patterned dress during her and her husband’s trip to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in Plains, Ga.

This weekend, Angela Copeland, Smiths Station Junior High educator and wife of Smiths Station mayor Bubba Copeland, wore a similar dress to a May 1 Kentucky Derby party at Storybook Farms.

Copeland is a career tech teacher and cheer coach. She told News 3 she has been so busy with cheer, she hadn’t seen the First Lady’s dress and learned about the similarities from her husband on May 4.

“I’m quite positive she didn’t get hers from Amazon,” Copeland joked.

Copeland said she is obsessed with lemons, and lemon décor fills her home.

While the style similarities were unintentional, Copeland found an important resonance between herself and Dr. Biden, both educators, during Teacher Appreciation Week.

“Teachers are amazing people,” Copeland said. “They’ve had to completely adapt to COVID. It’s been a year, but we have persevered, but it’s great to give back especially this week.”

For more on how you can support teachers, visit WRBL News 3 Teacher Appreciation Week Page.

