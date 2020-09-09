Learning Choice window opens up for K-8 Harris County students

HAMILTON, Ga. – As the end of the first nine weeks of the school year quickly approaches, parents of students in Kindergarten through eighth grade may change their Learning Choice option for the second nine weeks.

“If parents and students are finding themselves in a good routine and do not want to change, that is fine. Only those who want to change need to complete the survey. Students who do not complete this survey will be defaulted into their first nine-week selection,” Dr. David Dennie, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, shared. “If they are considering a change, we encourage the parents to read the list of things to consider so that they may make an informed decision.”

For those needing more details to make a decision, please visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/reopening and click on “Learning Choice Option – Fall Second Nine Weeks.”

To make a change, parents should log into their Infinite Campus Parent Portal and click on the survey tab. A survey should be completed for each child that needs to change their Learning Choice option.

This survey should be completed no later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. There will be no exceptions to this deadline.

High school students are committed to their classes for the complete semester.

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Ga. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.