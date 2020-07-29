Lee County Board of Education votes to delay start of school year

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Board of Education has made the decision to delay the start of school until August 17. Additionally, the board also voted to begin the new school year with remote learning for all students.
The following message was posting to the Lee County Board of Education‘s website:
Tuesday, July 28, the Lee County Board of Education voted to support the recommendations of opening the new school year with remote learning for all students, in addition to delaying the start date for students until August 17.
The health, safety, and well-being of our students, employees, and families remains a priority. The decisions to delay and to open remotely are based on evidence presented by the Alabama Department of Public Health, summaries from East Alabama Medical Center, and continuous consultation with local officials. This decision has not been made lightly; it has been made with full awareness of the ramifications.
We will monitor the COVID-19 data closely and reassess the status of our community at the end of August. It is our intention, when conditions warrant, to re-open schools for traditional, in-person learning in the safest manner possible. Should health conditions improve we have a target date of September 9, 2020, for consideration to offer an alternating day “soft” re-opening with staggered attendance. More specific details regarding this approach will be shared closer to implementation.
Employees shall return to work as originally scheduled in assigned buildings.
As of the date of this decision, Lee County remains high-risk area for exposure according to the Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Thank you for working with us. Your understanding and patience are appreciated as we work through these trying times together.