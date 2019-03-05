Lee County coroner releases names of those killed in Beauregard tornado

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) - July 20, 1969, is a historic day marking the date of the Apollo mission. As the 50th-anniversary approaches, The Coca Cola Space Science Center is receiving a lot of foot traffic from visitors and a novelist that became a sci-fi sensation.

"This is the second time that I've been to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center do an event like this. I love seeing younger people getting all excited about space, space science and exploring their imaginations," said Kevin J. Anderson, Star Wars and Dune Bestselling Author.