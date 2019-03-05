Lee County coroner releases names of those killed in Beauregard tornado

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris released the names of those killed Sunday afternoon when a tornado struck Beauregard.
The names of the deceased are:
— David Dean, 53
— Mykala Waldon, 8
— Ryan Pence, 22
— Felicia Woodall, 22
— Sheila Creech, 59
— Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
— Taylor Thornton, 10
— Vicki Braswell 69
— Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
— Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
— Tresesa Robinson, 62
— Mary Louise Jones, 83
— Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
— Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
— Florel Tate Stenson, 63
— Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
— James Henry Tate, 86
— Irma Gomez-Moran (Carmen Aycock), 41