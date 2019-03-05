Lee County coroner releases names of those killed in Beauregard tornado

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris released the names of those killed Sunday afternoon when a tornado struck Beauregard.

The names of the deceased are:

— Armando (AJ) Hernandez, 6

Charlotte Ann Miller, 59

David Dean, 53

Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9

Mykala Waldon, 8

Ryan Pence, 22

Felicia Woodall, 22

Sheila Creech, 59

Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59

Taylor Thornton, 10

Vicki Braswell 69

Mamie Roberts Koon, 68

Maggie Delight Robinson, 57

Raymond Robinson Jr., 63

Tresesa Robinson, 62

Emanauiel Jones, 53

Mary Louise Jones, 83

Jimmy Lee Jones, 89

Eric Jamal Stenson, 38

Florel Tate Stenson, 63

Henry Lewis Stenson, 65

James Henry Tate, 86

Irma Gomez-Moran (Carmen Aycock), 41

