Lee County crash claims life of Salem man, passenger in critical condition

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Salem man died Tuesday afternoon, several hours after being injured in a single vehicle crash in Lee County, in the early morning hours of the day.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Marquez D. Thomas, age 25, died in the intensive care unit of Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, after being transported from East Alabama Medical Center for treatment following the crash.

Harris says a female passenger in the vehicle was also seriously injured in the crash.

Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the crash happened Tuesday morning at 12:05 a.m, about nine miles south of Opelika on Alabama 51 north, near mile marker 103.

The Hyundai Sonata Thomas was driving apparently ran off the road while going around a curve, hit a culvert, and overturned, according to ALEA officials.

Harris says both Thomas and the passenger were ejected from the car during the crash. Officials say neither of the two victims were wearing their seatbelts as the time of the crash.

The passenger remains in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.