LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL ) The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is tackling cold cases by hiring an investigator to focus solely on unsolved, open homicide cases in Lee County.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes made the announcement Monday, January 28th. Hughes hired Investigator Mark Whitaker to the position. Whitaker previously worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Cold Case Unit and brings more than 38-years of local, state, and federal law enforcement experience to work in partnership with local police agencies on these cases.

“Every city and county in this country has cold homicide cases, but very few police agencies have the resources to devote an investigator to concentrate only those older open, unsolved homicides. My purpose in hiring Mark is to provide that investigator who can focus his time and effort solely on cold cases with the belief that this will give us the best chance of obtaining justice for these victims and their families,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Hughes explains he first met Whitaker in 2017 as they worked together on the 15-month investigation into the disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski.

“It was in the latter stages of that investigation that I knew I wanted to bring Mark on board and assist us as a cold case investigator. He understands what it means to work these difficult cases, and that makes him a perfect fit for this newly created position,” said Hughes.

Hughes says he continues to look for ways this office can evolve and utilize its resources to address the most critical needs of our community. Hughes believes hiring a dedicated cold case investigator is in direct line with that mission.

Lee County District Attorney hires investigator devoted to solving cold cases