 

Lee County families complain about noisy neighbor, Commission looks for a solution

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- Families in Lee County are voicing complaints about a loud neighbor, and on April 19 the Lee County Commission held a work session to discuss possible solutions for the problem. 

Several Lee County families near Beauregard say they have been tormented by a neighbor blasting music, sirens and animal noises at all hours of the day and night

Families brought their concerns before the Lee County Commission last Monday, and tonight the commission reconvened to continue the discussion. 

They discussed adopting an ordinance that would address issues within the county as it pertains to excessive noise. 

“We’ve got our county attorney looking at a draft we started in 2014,  and [we can] just expand on that draft and clean it up,” Commissioner Robert Ham said.  

Ham also said the ordinance would be a useful tool for the sheriff. In regard to enforcement of an ordinance, the county sheriff is the primary responding public safety agency. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones attended the work session, in addition to both the county and district attorneys. 

Sheriff Jones says the most important things is to “make sure that whatever’s done that we’re doing something in a fair manner that would be applicable in different situations and not just one-sided.”

The woman named in the complaints is Margaret Brown and her friend Travis. News 3 set up an interview with Brown but before we started rolling, she changed her mind. In a previous statement she said:

“I do not play music at all nor do I maintain anything to do so on at my home. I believe that adults living together are not necessarily responsible for the actions of the other person.”

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 77° 52°

Wednesday

66° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 66° 41°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 46°

Friday

73° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 73° 58°

Saturday

74° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 96% 74° 55°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 75° 51°

Monday

80° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
2%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
4%
54°

53°

7 AM
Clear
4%
53°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories