Lee County families complain about noisy neighbor, Commission looks for a solution

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- Families in Lee County are voicing complaints about a loud neighbor, and on April 19 the Lee County Commission held a work session to discuss possible solutions for the problem.

Several Lee County families near Beauregard say they have been tormented by a neighbor blasting music, sirens and animal noises at all hours of the day and night.

Families brought their concerns before the Lee County Commission last Monday, and tonight the commission reconvened to continue the discussion.

They discussed adopting an ordinance that would address issues within the county as it pertains to excessive noise.

“We’ve got our county attorney looking at a draft we started in 2014, and [we can] just expand on that draft and clean it up,” Commissioner Robert Ham said.

Ham also said the ordinance would be a useful tool for the sheriff. In regard to enforcement of an ordinance, the county sheriff is the primary responding public safety agency. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones attended the work session, in addition to both the county and district attorneys.

Sheriff Jones says the most important things is to “make sure that whatever’s done that we’re doing something in a fair manner that would be applicable in different situations and not just one-sided.”

The woman named in the complaints is Margaret Brown and her friend Travis. News 3 set up an interview with Brown but before we started rolling, she changed her mind. In a previous statement she said:

“I do not play music at all nor do I maintain anything to do so on at my home. I believe that adults living together are not necessarily responsible for the actions of the other person.”