Lee County Humane Society: Foster a pet for Thanksgiving

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Human Society is asking you to offer your heart and your home to a shelter pet on the Thanksgiving holiday.

This Thanksgiving, LCHS is allowing foster parents to pick-up fosters pets on Wednesday, 11/24 and drop-off back at the shelter on Friday, 11/26. But officials say you can foster for longer is you want.

Click here to fill out an application to foster a pet.

For more information on the Lee County Humane Society click here.

If you are looking to add a furry family member to your family on permanent basis, check out LCHS’s cats and dogs currently waiting to find their “furever” homes.

If you want to help out but can’t take in a pet, you can also make a donation or volunteer.