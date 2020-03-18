Lee County now has 3 cases of coronavirus

Lee County, Ala. (WRBL) – There are now three cases of the coronavirus in Lee County. An updated list of coronavirus cases was published by the Alabama Department of Public Health Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday evening, there are a total of 39 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The majority of cases are in Jefferson County. So far, no deaths from the virus have been reported.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Alabama: