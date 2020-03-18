LIVE NOW /
Lee County now has 3 cases of coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Lee County, Ala. (WRBL) – There are now three cases of the coronavirus in Lee County. An updated list of coronavirus cases was published by the Alabama Department of Public Health Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday evening, there are a total of 39 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The majority of cases are in Jefferson County. So far, no deaths from the virus have been reported.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Alabama:

  • Baldwin County – 1
  • Elmore County – 2
  • Lee County – 3
  • Jefferson County – 21
  • Limestone County – 1
  • Madison County – 1
  • Montgomery County – 2
  • Shelby County – 4
  • St. Clair County – 1
  • Tuscaloosa County – 3

