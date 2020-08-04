Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted burglary suspect

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted burglary suspect.

Investigators say on August 2nd, the suspect attempted to break into a house in Salem.

Deputies responded to a residential alarm at a house located at the 9000 Block of Lee Road 379, where they found the home’s door kicked in. Investigator say the suspect was scared off by the the alarm and the family’s large dog.

The suspect was driving what appears to be a two door Honda Accord, according to investigators.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a Longhorn Steakhouse shirt and hat.

Anyone with any information about this case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or 334-737-7150.