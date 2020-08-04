Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted burglary suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted burglary suspect.

Investigators say on August 2nd, the suspect attempted to break into a house in Salem.

Deputies responded to a residential alarm at a house located at the 9000 Block of Lee Road 379, where they found the home’s door kicked in. Investigator say the suspect was scared off by the the alarm and the family’s large dog.

The suspect was driving what appears to be a two door Honda Accord, according to investigators.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a Longhorn Steakhouse shirt and hat.

Anyone with any information about this case should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or 334-737-7150.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

93° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 73°

Friday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories