 

Lee County Sheriff’s Office mourning loss of one of its own

(K9 Deputy Charlee, credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

In a Facebook post, officials announced the death of K9 Deputy Charlee on Wednesday. Charlee died on Tuesday after battling cancer, according to the post.

Charlee served the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for six years in the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Division. During that time, she met and supported thousands children in Lee County.

Officials say during her battle with cancer, Charlee fought “valiantly but could not overcome the toll it took on her body.”

