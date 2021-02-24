 

Lee County Sheriff’s office offers self-defense program for women

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s office offered a self-defense program for women at the Bennie G. Adkins CSM Meeting Center.

The Rape Aggression Defense System is a program of realistic self-defense tactics and techniques for women. Participants learned everything from awareness and prevention to hands-on defense training. 

Thanks to Sheriff Jay Jones, the program is offered free for all women ages 13 and over. 

One student, Janel Nied, decided to take the class with her daughters. Nied works with a ministry called Redeemed Alabama, where she rescues victims of human trafficking. She believes that this class will not only prepare her for any high pressure situations at her job but also empower her daughters in case they ever find themselves in a dangerous situation.

“What you see a lot of times is that women who come in the first night, they’re very scared, very shy, very timid, they don’t speak out,” said Lt. Jessica Daley from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “By the last night, they’re not afraid to say no, they’re not afraid to yell no, they’re not afraid to call for help, or call 911.”

The class began with a quick warm-up, and then students stood in a circle to learn the hands-on defense techniques. They then were able to try out these techniques on an instructor. The class is taking place over the course of four days, and the Sheriff’s office hopes women can graduate the class with newfound confidence in their self-defense strategies. 

The Sheriff’s office is hoping to offer one more class in the spring and another in the summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

50° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 50° 47°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 54°

Friday

73° / 54°
Showers
Showers 46% 73° 54°

Saturday

80° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 62°

Sunday

80° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 62°

Monday

64° / 49°
Showers
Showers 53% 64° 49°

Tuesday

66° / 54°
Showers
Showers 46% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

12 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
2%
48°

49°

3 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
48°

49°

7 AM
Showers
35%
49°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
50°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
60°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
71°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories