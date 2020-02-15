Lee County Sheriff’s office warning of jury duty scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam going around.

According to officials, this time the scam involves calling people and telling them they have missed jury duty.

The scammer is identifying himself as Lieutenant Jason Black with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is instructed to go buy bail bond cards or gift cards and then relay the card numbers to the caller or they will be arrested.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say this is not how they conduct jury duty notifications. All notifications about missed jury duty are also sent out via mail.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office urges all citizens to never give out personal information or send money over the phone.