Lee County Spay-Neuter Program is up and running

LEE COUNTY, Ala.- A program designed to help low-income families get their pets spayed or neutered is now in place in Lee County.

The program is financed by the Lee County Commission, Auburn, Opelika and Smiths Station City Councils.

In order to take part in the program, those interested must visit the Animal Health Center and Opelika Animal Hospital on Tuesday or Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. for an application.

Pet owners must bring the following items at the time of applying:

Proof of Lee County residency- Must be listed in your name and correct address (Utility statement, bank statement, phone/cable bill.)

Driver’s License or Photo I.D.

Medicaid Card (Applicant must be 19 years or older and be the owner of the pet)

If not on Medicaid, the total household income must be $25,000 or less a year. Proof of income with copy of most recent W2 for everyone in house, front page of income tax return (everyone in house) or SSI Disability Award Letter for the present year.

Applicants must also provide proof of rabies vaccination. The state requires a rabies vaccination. If you are unable to provide this proof at the time of applying, you will pay for the vaccination. The cost of the rabies vaccination is $12 and can be done at the vet they choose when the spay or neuter procedure is done.

If approved, folks will be pay a co-pay of $5 for a cat and $10 for a dog (cash only) at the veterinarian of their choice.

The four governments pitched in $15,000 each, which will go into a fund that supplements the costs of the procedure. The program runs this year until the fund runs out. Once the fund does run out, the program will be suspended until the next budget cycles for the entities involved. Folks involved hope that this can be a pilot program for the rest of the state.

“We are anticipating this program reducing the number of animal intakes from animal control,” Dr. Buddy Bruce of the Animal Health Center in Opelika said. “We’re copying a program that was similar in Limestone County that cut their intakes by half in about 10 years. We have better funding here than they did on their day and neuter program so we anticipate a much faster way of reaching numbers that will cut the intakes down.”

“We really took a bigger swing at it than the county we were modeling it after, which was Limestone County,” District 4 Lee County Commissioner Robert Ham said. “Fortunately, the money we decided to put out there from each of the entities was agreeable to everybody. There wasn’t any grumblings about it; everybody said, yeah let’s do that. It was significantly more to start with than other counties have done.”

The following veterinary clinics are participating in the program:

All Creatures Veterinary Clinic (Auburn), Animal Health Center (Opelika), Auburn Veterinary Hospital, Countryside Veterinary Clinic, Opelika Animal Hospital, Moore’s Mill Animal Hospital (Auburn), North Gay Animal Clinic (Auburn), Pet Vet Animal Health Center (Auburn), Smiths Station Animal Hospital, Saugahatchee Animal Hospital (Auburn), South College Veterinary Clinic (Auburn), Summerville Road Animal Hospital (Phenix City), Thornton Animal Hospital (Opelika), Tigertown Veterinary Hospital (Opelika), Village Veterinary Clinic (Auburn)