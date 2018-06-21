Local News

Lee County woman charged with third-degree burglary

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

LEE COUNTY, AL - A Lee County woman is being charged with third-degree burglary.

Auburn Police say the DNA of Ambriah Hunter, 23, was matched at the scene. 

Police say the burglary occurred on New Year's Day and items were reported missing. 

Hunter is now in Lee County Jail. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories