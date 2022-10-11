LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Halloween season is the perfect time for ghost stories and visiting supposedly haunted places. But one Lee County woman, Faith Serafin, enjoys both activities year-round. Serafin works with a team of six to eight ghost hunters (the number fluctuates) to investigate alleged hauntings across the country. Most of their work is concentrated in the Southeast.

Serafin said she and her team, Alabama Ghost Hunters, have investigated hundreds of allegedly haunted places.

“We’ve taken residential cases, business cases,” she said. “We’ve investigated historical locations, places that are known to be haunted from the smallest little cemeteries to the most well-known asylums in the state.”

The bulk of the team’s investigations are prompted by people contacting it.

Serafin said a lot of people confuse ordinary phenomena with supernatural phenomena. For example, a couple of years ago, her team investigated a residential case in Alabaster, Alabama. A man complained about recurring, realistic nightmares. Serafin’s team found no evidence of ghosts at his home but did find that his alarm clock he slept next to emitted an “off-the-scale” EMF (Electromagnetic Field). When he replaced the clock, the man stopped having the nightmares.

“We find more natural phenomena than supernatural,” Serafin said.

Above, Alabama Ghost Hunters conduct an investigation at the Pauly Jail in Union Springs, Alabama in 2018. Standing in the center is Tony Tedore conducting an Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP) session with a ghost box. Photo provided by Faith Serafin.

Serafin’s team doesn’t conduct investigations as much as it used to.

“For a long time, we were doing them pretty much every weekend,” she said. “We got to the point where we had so many cases that we were actually having to give cases away to other teams.”

Serafin said her team currently investigates alleged hauntings about once every three months. The point of their ghost hunting, she said, is to satisfy their curiosity and hopefully make paranormal research more scientific.

“Maybe we can prove that not only our experiences but the experiences that other people have are legitimate,” she said.

Serafin said “a lot” counts as evidence of a haunting.

“We will have to go in and do several investigations and have very clear and consistent, [precise] evidence to be able to say that a place is definitely haunted,” she said.

Serafin said hauntings are much harder to prove than television shows make them out to be.

“I’ve actually turned down a lot of producers because I will not fake evidence … I have done this for so long, I just don’t have it in me to do that,” she said.

Serafin said her team has many ghost detecting methods. In terms of techniques, Serafin said there’s no wrong way to investigate.

“Different groups have different techniques,” she said. “They have different styles of investigating. We’re more scientifically based.”

The team, she said, tries to find strong evidence for ghosts that it can look into further.

“We need to be able to put our hands on it,” she said. “So if we collect an EVP, which is Electronic Voice Phenomenon, which is a sound that’s either audible or inaudible that we hear, we want to be able to look into that. We want to be able to run that through software, amplify that sound, really, really listen to it, really understand events that were going on at that time, the events that were happening at other parts of that location, as well.”

Serafin said that an EVP collected in one location may have significance to another location on the same site during the same investigation.

“We have to be very mindful of almost everything that’s going on during that time,” she said. “So we’re constantly outfitted with audio equipment, video equipment, EMF and ELF [Extremely Low Frequency] detectors, K2 meters [which measure EMF]. There’s a wide variety of different devices that we use.”

Serafin said that once Alabama Ghost Hunters find evidence of a haunting, they can’t necessarily get rid of the ghosts.

“Most of what we offer in the way of investigative services come along with a fair amount of counseling, as well,” she said. “We typically like to encourage the mental health aspect of any supernatural phenomenon. People do get scared. We don’t want to add to any element of fear that they might already be experiencing. Our job is to come in and document and then give the best possible advice that we can.”

Serafin said she has been a paranormal investigator for almost 30 years. She has had an interest in ghosts and supernatural phenomena since childhood.

“I grew up in a household where we had a lot of experiences, personal experiences,” she said. “It was never anything that was unusual. I grew up under grandparents, and my grandmother was of Scott/Irish decent, and so kind of folklore was a big thing in our household. And my grandfather was a Cajun … those types of cultures sort of intermingle when it comes to supernatural things. Superstition and things like that were big things. So growing up that way was almost like a second nature [to] understand that there was something else out there besides us.”

Serafin has written five books: “Wicked Phenix City,” “Haunted Montgomery, Alabama,” “Haunted Columbus, Georgia: Phantoms of the Fountain City,” “Haunted Auburn and Opelika” and “Legends and Lore of Columbus, Georgia.” They are for sale on Amazon. She said she was inspired to write one of them after having a series of recurring dreams about country singer Hank Williams.

“That went on for about the better part of a year,” she said. “That’s actually what prompted me to write ‘Haunted Montgomery.’ It was interesting that the dream was always the same.”

Serafin said the dream always took place at a cemetery in Montgomery. Her sense of smell was sharp enough to smell cigarette smoke. She went to Williams’ grave and met him there.

“And when I approached the gentleman, he asked me if I was writing the ghost book,” she said. “And when I told him ‘Yes,’ he said, ‘Well, I want you to write my story.’”

What Serafin enjoys the most about ghost hunting is the history involved.

“I like the idea that it seems like you can pretty much go anywhere and you have haunted hollows or a woman in white or some sort of run-of-the-mill ghost story,” she said. “So when you hear a story about someone, if you think about that someone as a person, it changes. It changes your perspective and the way you see it.”

Serafin said she doesn’t get scared when she finds evidence of a haunting.

“Growing up around it, I think, has really desensitized me to things like that,” she said.

One of Serafin’s most recent adventures was leading a ghost tour at the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus. There, she talked about the history, especially the dark history, of items in the museum. She also told attendees about her paranormal investigations there.

The museum, Serafin believes, is very haunted. Her team has been investigating it for 13 to 14 years.

“New things happen pretty regularly when we investigate down there,” she said.

Serafin said the tour went well and that a lot of people attended.

Shown above is one of Faith Serafin’s ghost tours at the National Civil War Naval Museum in 2018. Photo provided by Faith Serafin.

On one of her team’s first investigations at the museum, someone obtained an EVP recording inside the mock-up of the USS Hartford of what sounded like a man’s voice saying “coffin.”

“We had this EVP for a long time and had no idea what it meant,” Serafin said. “We kind of threw around the idea for a long time that maybe it was like somebody coughing, you know, physically coughing, or coffin.”

Serafin said that several years after her team collected the EVP recording, museum employee Susan Ingram called her and said she had found something at the museum that she wanted Serafin to see. It was a book written by someone named Charles Coffin, who Serafin said wrote for the Boston Globe in the 1800s.

Serafin said her team has collected other EVP recordings inside and around the mock-up of the USS Hartford of voices saying things like, “We want the book back” and “Bring Charlie’s book back.”

Alabama Ghost Hunters used to have a website.

“We kind of went under the radar when COVID hit,” Serafin said. “And then, we all had a lot of personal things going on in our lives for a little while. But other than that, we’re still on social media. We still have Facebook and Instagram.”

Serafin said the best way to contact the group is through Facebook.

Her team has hunted things besides ghosts.

“We’ll hunt pretty much anything,” she said.

A couple of years ago, Serafin’s team called some Bigfoot hunters to help them investigate the Spring Villa area of Opelika. She said they had detected activity that didn’t seem ghostly in nature.

“We had some guys come down from Sylacauga, and they did investigating here with us and felt pretty strongly that there might be what they called a pod – I guess that’s what they referred to like, family units – of Bigfoot here in Opelika, in Lee County, of all places,” she said.

Serafin recommended visiting The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization website, which shows where Bigfoot sightings have been reported.

Serafin works as a teacher’s aide at Beauregard High School in Lee County, Alabama.