LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old Auburn man is facing theft charges after authorities say he may have stolen multiple motorized vehicles, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

In May of 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received three reports of a man stealing two ATVs and a motorcycle.

Victims said these items were placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. They were contacted by a potential buyer, later identified by authorities as Leshawn Calloway, who met them in the Loachapoka area.

The sheriff’s office says Calloway asked to test drive the vehicles, then drove away and never returned.

On July 30, another victim reported posting his motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace and meeting with a potential buyer in the same area of Loachapoka.

Calloway again asked to drive the motorcycle and did not return, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 31, Calloway was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree theft of property.

Calloway was booked into Lee County Jail and released on Aug. 1 after posting a $20,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.