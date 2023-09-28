LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Two individuals were injured after their car was hit by a train in Lee County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash happened on Lee County 633 near U.S. 280, about seven miles east from Opelika.

ALEA says 49-year-old Gwendolyn Enzlow of Montgomery was driving a 2014 Nissan Cube when she was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at a railroad crossing.

Both Enzlow and a 6-year-old passenger were injured. Enzlow was taken to Piedmont Medical Center and the child was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.