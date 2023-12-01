LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 79-year-old man died after allegedly being shot by his own grandson on Thursday night in Beulah, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a home on Lee Road 390 at 11:42 p.m.

Deputies say they found Ralph Oneal Wilson, 79, dead after he had been shot.

According to investigators, Wiltavious Tamario Wilson, 31, shot his grandfather Wilson during an escalating argument.

The firearm believed to have been used has been recovered by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson is being charged with murder. He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center without bond.